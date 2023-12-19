Man recovering at Shock Trauma after shooting in Aberdeen

BALTIMORE -- A man is recovering at Shock Trauma after being shot Monday night in Harford County, according to officials.

The victim, identified as 31-year-old James Kelly, is at Shock Trauma right now in serious but stable condition.

Police said Kelly was shot in the chest in the 500 block of Baltimore Street in Aberdeen just before 9 p.m.

Police said they found Kelly lying in the road, before flying him to Shock Trauma. Right now, police say they're trying to figure out what led up to this shooting.

They do not have suspect information, and they do not know if the shooting was targeted.

WJZ spoke to neighbors who said they heard two gunshots last night. At first, they thought they were fireworks, but then they saw ambulances and police cars.

One neighbor, who has lived on that street for nearly 30 years, said she's shocked.

"I just never thought something like that would happen here. Like I said, you hear it all the time but boy when it comes to your own backyard you really think about it, you really think, and I hope it never happens again," said Aberdeen resident Evelyn Stevens.

Police say they need your help to find whoever is responsible.