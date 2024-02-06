Watch CBS News
Local News

Man receives life sentence for shooting, killing 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: February 6, 2024
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: February 6, 2024 01:33

BALTIMORE -- A man was sentenced Tuesday for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in November 2022, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said. 

Tavon Battle was found guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder last November.

He was convicted of "indiscriminately" shooting at a car on East Fayette Street, killing a teenage girl.

On the day of the shooting, one of the bullets fired from Battle's gun struck 13-year-old Kelsey Washington, according to authorities.

Battle was sentenced to life plus 35 years, with the first ten years without parole.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 6, 2024 / 12:45 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.