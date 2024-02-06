Man receives life sentence for shooting, killing 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was sentenced Tuesday for the killing of a 13-year-old girl in November 2022, the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said.
Tavon Battle was found guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder last November.
He was convicted of "indiscriminately" shooting at a car on East Fayette Street, killing a teenage girl.
On the day of the shooting, one of the bullets fired from Battle's gun struck 13-year-old Kelsey Washington, according to authorities.
Battle was sentenced to life plus 35 years, with the first ten years without parole.
