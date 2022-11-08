13-year-old girl in 'grave condition' after Southeast Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 13-year-old girl is in grave condition after she was shot in the head Monday afternoon in Southeast Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 5:19 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Fayette Street for a Shotspotter Alert, where they found the victim.

Investigators believe a gunman opened fire "indiscriminately" into a car on the street, where a large group of people were present.

"This perpetrator fired into that vehicle probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle but shot a young person who was standing outside, minding her own business," Harrison said. "And now we have a person who was critically injured at the hospital."

Due to the severity of her injuries, homicide investigators have assumed control of the investigation, police said.

A second person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds walked into Johns Hopkins Hospital shortly after the shooting, Harrison said, and police are working to investigate whether the victim is connected to the same shooting.

Harrison said that at least one of the people in the crowd saw what happened, and urged anyone with information to call police.

"This brazen, cowardly act is totally uncalled for," he said. "And once again people shooting indiscriminately into a crowd of people where everyone is standing right there watching it. And so we implore you, we beg you, we beseech you to call us right away so that we can find who did this and hold them accountable."

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.