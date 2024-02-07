Man receives life sentence for attacks at Asian American businesses in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man convicted in a series of violent attacks targeting Asian American-owned businesses in Baltimore has received a life-sentence in prison, with all but 30 years suspended following a plea agreement, according to the Baltimore Banner.

Daryl Doles, 53, was found guilty of assaults at three different liquor stores in West Baltimore in May 2021, one of which was captured on camera.

According to charging documents, Doles attacked Asian people in three separate West Baltimore businesses in less than 30 minutes. The indictment said Doles attacked the victims after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.