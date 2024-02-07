Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

Man receives life sentence for attacks at Asian American businesses in Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Man sentenced for attacks at Asian American businesses in Baltimore
Man sentenced for attacks at Asian American businesses in Baltimore 00:29

BALTIMORE -- A man convicted in a series of violent attacks targeting Asian American-owned businesses in Baltimore has received a life-sentence in prison, with all but 30 years suspended following a plea agreement, according to the Baltimore Banner

Daryl Doles, 53, was found guilty of assaults at three different liquor stores in West Baltimore in May 2021, one of which was captured on camera.

According to charging documents, Doles attacked Asian people in three separate West Baltimore businesses in less than 30 minutes. The indictment said Doles attacked the victims after he was denied service for refusing to wear a mask.

Christian Olaniran
img-3764.jpg

Christian Olaniran is a Digital Producer for CBS News Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts, culture, sports and more. He also creates engaging social media content to complement news coverage.

First published on February 7, 2024 / 11:59 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.