Man pleads guilty in 2022 deadly shooting following Baltimore convenience store dispute

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday for his role in a deadly shooting following a dispute in a Baltimore convenience store in 2022.

Quintell Holmes pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, use of a firearm in a crime of violence, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 

He will be sentenced at a later date, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.

Holmes had been charged in the shooting death of Clarence Adkins IV in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street on December 29, 2022. He was arrested on February 13, 2023.

Adkins was shot outside of a dollar store on West Pratt Street around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 following a dispute with Holmes, according to police.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 5:32 PM EST

