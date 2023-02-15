Man arrested in same block more than month after murder outside Baltimore convenience store

BALTIMORE - A man was arrested in the same block more than a month after he allegedly shot and killed a person following a dispute in a Baltimore convenience store.

Quintell Holmes, 25, has been charged in the shooting death of Clarence Adkins IV in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street on December 29, 2022.

Holmes was arrested on February 13 in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street after investigators reviewed video footage that showed him at the scene of the crime.

Police said Holmes was in possession of a handgun at the time of this arrest.

He has been charged with first-degree murder.

Adkins was shot outside of a dollar store on West Pratt Street around 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 following a dispute with Holmes, according to police.

Holmes is being held in jail without bail.