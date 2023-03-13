Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

Man, woman seriously hurt in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A man has died and a woman was left in critical condition from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania where a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said her condition has worsened and is considered to be in "unstable critical" condition.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.