Man killed, woman critically injured in shooting in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood

BALTIMORE - A man has died and a woman was left in critical condition from a shooting Sunday afternoon in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the 1100 block of Pennsylvania where a 24-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said her condition has worsened and is considered to be in "unstable critical" condition.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

First published on March 12, 2023 / 5:31 PM

