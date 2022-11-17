Watch CBS News
Man killed, woman critically injured in Elkton house fire

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and a woman was critically injured in a house fire Thursday morning in Elkton, the Maryland State Fire Marshal said. 

Cecil County sheriff's deputies responded shortly after 7 a.m. to the fire at the unit block of Walnut Grove Road, where they found a heavy fire in a camper trailer behind the home. Officials said the deputies found a dead man inside the window. 

The man was 55 years old, officials said, but he has not been identified. 

The Singerly Fire Company responded and found a 55-year-old woman outside the home critically injured. She was flown to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center by Maryland State Police. 

Another man living in the home escaped without injury. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on November 17, 2022 / 9:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

