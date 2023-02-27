Watch CBS News
Man killed, two others injured in triple shooting outside NE Baltimore apartment complex

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed and two others were injured in a shooting outside of an apartment complex in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded to the Sinclair Gates Apartments on Bowley's Lane shortly before 6 p.m. where three males - ages 21, 18 and 19 were found with gunshot wounds.

The 21-year-old ran inside an apartment unit before he died, while the other two were taken to the hospital where they are stable.

"Totally unacceptable and now one is dead and two are injured because somebody decided that they wanted to solve conflict by firing a firearm and fortunately more individuals were not hit," Baltimore Police commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Police said an officer patroling the area heard the shots fired outside of the complex.

Police said officers saw the suspect, an unidentified male, but were too far away at the time to arrest him.

The suspect is being sought by police.

"He heard gunfire. He saw individuals running," Harrison said. "And observed an individual in a shooting stance or a shooting position discharging a fire arm."

Commissioner Harrison said there were a lot of people outside during the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 26, 2023 / 8:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

