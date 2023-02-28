Man killed in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot multiple times in the back in South Baltimore, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 1400 block of Duane Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person, where they found the 29-year-old victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.