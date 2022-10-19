Man killed in shooting in NW Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore.
A man was pronounced dead in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue.
No other information was provided.
This is Baltimore's 273rd homicide investigation this year.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
