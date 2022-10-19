Watch CBS News
Crime

Man killed in shooting in NW Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning in Northwest Baltimore.

A man was pronounced dead in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue.

No other information was provided.

This is Baltimore's 273rd homicide investigation this year.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 1:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.