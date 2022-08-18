Man killed in shooting at Hyattsville mall, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Mall at Prince George's, Hyattsville police said.
The shooting occurred about 4 p.m., police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway and surrounding area are secured.
Detectives are still seeking a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting, but police do not believe this was a "random act."
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
