Man killed in shooting at Hyattsville mall, police say

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Mall at Prince George's, Hyattsville police said.

The shooting occurred about 4 p.m., police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway and surrounding area are secured.

Detectives are still seeking a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting, but police do not believe this was a "random act."

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.