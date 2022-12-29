Man killed in shooting after fight at gas station in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Mulberry and North Greene streets.

Police said a man was shot during a fight. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspected shooter, who is described as a heavy-set man, took off after the shooting.

This is Baltimore's 331st murder investigation in 2022, and second on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.