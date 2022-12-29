Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in shooting after fight at gas station in downtown Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - A man was killed in a shooting at a gas station in downtown Baltimore Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. to the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Mulberry and North Greene streets.

Police said a man was shot during a fight. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The suspected shooter, who is described as a heavy-set man, took off after the shooting. 

This is Baltimore's 331st murder investigation in 2022, and second on Thursday.  

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.