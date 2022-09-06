Watch CBS News
Man killed in East Baltimore stabbing

BA LTIMORE -- A man killed in a stabbing overnight was found lying in an East Baltimore street, police said. 

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of East Monument Street, where they found the man unresponsive, stabbed multiple times, police said. 

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 6:56 AM

