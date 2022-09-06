Man killed in East Baltimore stabbing
BA LTIMORE -- A man killed in a stabbing overnight was found lying in an East Baltimore street, police said.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 1400 block of East Monument Street, where they found the man unresponsive, stabbed multiple times, police said.
The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.