Man killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Wednesday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded at 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street for a reported shooting. There, they found the victim shot multiple times.

The man, who remains unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.