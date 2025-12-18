Man killed in Baltimore shooting on same day co-defendant's murder trial was set to begin

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino.

WJZ has learned that the victim, Daquan "Benny" Parker, had been acquitted of murder earlier this year, and the trial for another man charged in the same killing was set to begin the same day Parker was gunned down.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino. Baltimore Police Department

Baltimore Royal Farms homicide

Parker, 26, was shot and killed just after 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 outside the Royal Farms on Russell Street.

The call originally came in as a shooting at the casino across the street, but officers quickly found the bloody scene at the gas station.

WJZ cameras captured more than 50 evidence markers outside.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino. CBS News Baltimore

"Multiple shell casings. Lots of blood. We'll need a crime Iab here," an officer said on police dispatch recordings reviewed by WJZ.

Police, who declined an interview request, quickly identified Parker as the victim.

Several people who knew Parker have paid tribute to him on social media with shock and heartbreak.

One wrote, "I love you and miss you so much."

Another said, "We were supposed to be getting ready to celebrate your birthday."

2025 acquittal

A non-profit that monitors court cases reported that in January 2025, Parker was acquitted of a 2024 murder in Park Heights, and his co-defendant in that case was scheduled to go on trial the same morning Parker was killed.

Court records WJZ Investigates obtained show the case was postponed until December 19. The defendant's lawyer, Natalie Finegar, said that was to make sure there is no connection to Parker's homicide.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino. CBS News Baltimore

She said she is not aware of any connection between the two cases. She declined an interview request.

Another source told WJZ there is no link between the case and Parker's homicide and said Parker was not scheduled to be called as a witness.

Parker was cleared of the murder of Rasheed Lindsey and released last January, court records showed, matching his name and birthdate.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino. CBS News Baltimore

In that case, charging documents stated Lindsey was shot multiple times in March 2024 after a dispute between his girlfriend and the father of her young child.

An $8,000 reward is being offered in connection with the killing of a man outside a Baltimore gas station across the street from the Horshoe Casino. CBS News Baltimore

Royal Farms video evidence

Police have several pieces of video evidence in Parker's murder, which unfolded along one of Baltimore's busiest corridors, the gateway into the city from 295.

In addition to obtaining access to the gas station's video, an officer said in dispatch recordings, "Right behind the Royal Farms on Bayard Street, I have trails of blood coming back here from the videos that I got from the Tesla of the possible suspect that was running."

Police said the $8,000 reward in Parker's killing is standard in all homicides where a gun is used. Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

The co-defendant's murder trial is set to resume Friday morning.