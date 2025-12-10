1 man dead, 1 injured after shooting near Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore

A man died, and another was injured after a shooting near Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore early Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers were notified of a ShotSpotter alert, and responded to a Royal Farms gas station in the 1500 block of Russell Street around 1:30 a.m.

Once on the scene, officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, according to police.

While officers were responding to the scene, a 22-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. He is in stable condition.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 410-396-2100.

Crime down in Baltimore

Despite the recent shooting, Baltimore continues to see a dramatic drop in gun violence. Data from WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker shows the number of gun violence victims has declined by 26% between 2022 and 2024.

Data from the Baltimore Police Department shows that homicides and non-fatal shootings have also dropped.

So far this year, the city has recorded 126 homicides, compared to 183 at this time last year.

The city also recorded 298 non-fatal shootings so far this year, a 24% drop from 394 this time last year.