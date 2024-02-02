Man killed in South Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Friday morning in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 900 block of Coppin Court, where they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.