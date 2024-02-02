Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in South Baltimore shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024
WJZ's Friday morning news roundup 2/2/2024 03:12

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot Friday morning in South Baltimore's Cherry Hill neighborhood, police said. 

Officers responded around 7 a.m. to the 900 block of Coppin Court, where they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times. 

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 9:27 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.