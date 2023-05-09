Man injured by bucket truck during industrial incident in Carroll County

BALTIMORE -- A 69-year-old man has been flown by Maryland State Police medevac from a residential area near Westminster to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore following an industrial incident, according to authorities.

The industrial incident occurred in the 1500 block of Old Taneytown Road around 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. That's where Ramon Hernandez of Silver Spring was struck by a 2017 Freightliner M2 Bucket Truck driven by Jose Cedillo, 52, of Baltimore, police said.

Cedillo had been backing into a private driveway and for unknown reasons struck Hernandez with the bucket truck, according to authorities.

Investigators believe Hernandez was working on the ground as a spotter when the incident happened, police said.

The Maryland State Police have opened an investigation into the industrial incident, according to authorities.

Additionally, investigators from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health responded to the site where the incident occurred to conduct a concurrent investigation, police said.

Emergency medical service personnel from the Pleasant Valley Community Fire Company responded to the industrial incident, too, according to the authorities.

No charges have been filed in the incident, police said.