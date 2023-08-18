Man injured after violent home invasion in Annapolis

BALTIMORE -- A man was injured after a violent home invasion in Anne Arundel County, police said Friday.

Officers responded to 900 Primrose Road in Annapolis for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a small stab wound to the upper left arm. He said he awoke to an unknown man with a knife in his bedroom, who demanded money and his car keys.

The suspect stabbed the victim and the two began to fight over the knife, police said.

The victim said he was able to get the knife and get away from the suspect, and stabbed him in the leg.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was flown to shock trauma in critical but stable condition.