Man indicted in 2024 killing of girlfriend in Baltimore County

A man has been indicted on charges in the 2024 killing of his girlfriend in the parking lot of her Baltimore County apartment complex.

Amir Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 26-year-old Shakeia Allen. Police said Johnson allegedly shot and killed Allen on April 21, 2024, in the unit block of Whitelaw Place in Parkville.

Following the shooting, police said the suspect remained on the run for more than two years. The U.S. Marshals Service offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Johnson was arrested Aug. 13, according to court records, and is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 11.

After the shooting, residents told CBS News Baltimore that they recalled hearing gunfire.

"I thought it was firecrackers," resident Jessica Hayostek said. "Clearly it was not."

"I heard two shots," another resident added. "Pop. Pop. Then a break and then two of three more shots after that. Pop, pop, pop."