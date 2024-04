Woman killed in shooting in Parkville in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A woman was shot and killed at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Parkville.

Police say the woman was shot multiple times at the complex in the 8500 block of Walther Boulevard.

#BREAKING Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in Parkville.



Police say a woman had been shot several times. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Xyc7Jsue9Y — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) April 21, 2024

No other information was provided.