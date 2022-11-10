Man in serious condition, woman hurt in East Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man is in serious condition and a woman was injured Wednesday evening in an East Baltimore shooting, police said.

The two victims walked into an area hospital around 6:30 p.m. for treatment, according to police. The woman was shot in the cheek and the man was shot multiple times.

Officers responded, and police said they were directed by the victims to the 3200 block of E. Madison Street, where they found a crime scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.