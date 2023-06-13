Watch CBS News
Man in custody for firing shot that placed Maryland State Capitol complex on lockdown

BALTIMORE - A man is in custody after a shooting that briefly placed part of the Maryland State Capitol Complex in Annapolis on lockdown Monday evening.

Police confirmed to WJZ that at least one shot was fired along Clay Street, but only a building was struck.

We are working to learn what preceded this shooting and why this suspect fired shots.

The lockdown was lifted.

First published on June 12, 2023 / 10:48 PM

