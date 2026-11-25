A man has been found guilty on all counts in a 2025 mass shooting in North Baltimore that left four people injured, the State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Broderick Young was found guilty on four counts of attempted first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree assault, four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and other related charges, said a statement by the State's Attorney.

Young was arrested in the March 29, 2025 incident after surveillance video traced the vehicle used during the shooting to the area of Belgian Avenue, where Young and three others were seen getting into a second vehicle, according to charging documents.

Case involved "forensic-heavy prosecution"

Young faces five life sentences in addition to 167 years at a scheduled sentencing hearing set for March 3, 2027, the statement said. His co-defendant, Deshawn Gwaltney, is scheduled to go on trial on January 8, 2027.

State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said the case was "an incredibly forensic-heavy prosecution" that required extensive investigative work and collaboration among department members. He commended the work of the Baltimore Police Department's detectives and forensics team, including individuals working on DNA, firearms evidence and fingerprint analysts.

"Mr. Young demonstrated an appalling disregard for human life when he recklessly opened fire on a crowd, striking four people and putting countless others at risk. This kind of brazen violence has no place in our city," Bates said. "While today's verdict delivers a measure of justice for the victims, our work is not finished. We look forward to this defendant being held fully accountable at sentencing."

Bystanders were caught in crossfire

The shooting in the 400 block of Venable Avenue injured an 18-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 60-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman.

Washington, D.C. resident Fitzgerald White told WJZ that he and a friend were visiting Baltimore to try a restaurant in the area at the time of the incident. Before they could order, someone started shooting, he said.

White's friend was hit by gunfire. "He had a hole in his back," he said. "I looked, he had a hole in his shoulder."

Monyette Robinson of Baltimore told WJZ that her friend was getting food from the same restaurant when she was also caught in the crossfire. "She said there were probably like 50 shots, and she sustained five of those bullets," Robinson said.

According to Robinson, the woman drove herself to the hospital after she was shot multiple times. "Me and my 4-year-old, and two other people, was at the store, we heard the shots and I immediately covered my son to protect him away from the windows," said Latasha Hammonds, who worked nearby.