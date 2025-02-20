Man gets life in prison for 2023 murder of child's mother in Baltimore County

A Baltimore man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2023 murder of his child's mother, Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger said.

Feldman, 55, was convicted of first-degree murder after Lakeesha Wheeler was found dead in a car in the parking lot of Pikesville High School on July 7, 2023. Police said she was shot five times at point-blank range and was left to die in the sweltering summer heat.

According to police, Wheeler last talked with family on July 5, 2023, and she was contacted by Feldman the next morning, saying his car had broken down. Wheeler was found in the school parking lot the following day.

Police said surveillance video showed the vehicle pulling into the school's parking, and a short time later, a man identified as Feldman got out and walked down Greenspring Avenue and toward Sinai Hospital.

An active protective order had been filed by Wheeler against Feldman, according to court records.

Feldman was found guilty of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and illegal possession and regulated firearm.