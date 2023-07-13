Man charged with shooting death of woman in Pikesville

BALTIMORE -- A man has been arrested and charged with the shooting death of a woman last week in Pikesville, Baltimore County police said.

Levi Feldman, 53, is charged with first-degree murder and gun-related charges in the death of 45-year-old Lakisha Wheeler.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 7600 block of Labyrinth Road, where they found Wheeler suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear when Feldman was arrested. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on no bond.