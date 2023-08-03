Man dead, found shot in head in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after he was found shot in South Baltimore Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Russell Street around 2 p.m. on August 3 for a reported vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics responded and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.