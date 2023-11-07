Man found guilty of shooting, killing 13-year-old girl in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was convicted of "indiscriminately" shooting at a car on East Fayette Street in November 2022—killing a teenage girl—on Monday, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

Tavon Battle was 35 at the time of the shooting and 36 when he was found guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of using a handgun during the commission of a crime of violence and illegally possessing a regulated firearm, the Baltimore Banner reported.

On the day of the shooting, one of the bullets fired from Battle's gun struck 13-year-old Kelsey Washington, according to authorities.

Washington was declared brain-dead on Nov. 12, 2022, and on Nov. 14, 2022, she was pronounced dead.

Battle was arrested by the Warrant Apprehension Task Force at a residence in Harford County, Maryland, that same month.

"This is a tragic case that resulted in the loss of a 13-year-old child's life. Since that time, our city has continued to see young people's lives cut short by gun violence," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "This verdict is a testament to the steadfast commitment and skill of our prosecutors, the diligence of law enforcement, and the integrity of our justice system."

Bates noted that while justice "may have been rendered in the courtroom, it cannot repair the damage that has been done to this family."

"This conviction brings a measure of closure to the family, although we recognize that the pain caused by such acts of violence may never fully heal. Our commitment to supporting victims and their loved ones remains unwavering," Bates said. "We must do more to get illegal guns off our streets and continue to hold trigger-pullers accountable if we wish to prevent future tragedies like this one."