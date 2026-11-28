A man was found dead in South Baltimore's Curtis Bay neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to Baltimore Police, Southern District patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of Popland Street for a report of an unresponsive person at 7:09 a.m.

At the scene, police found an adult male unresponsive.

When medic units arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner's office to be identified and to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives have also been notified.