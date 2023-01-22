Man dies three months after burned from camper explosion in Harford County

BALTIMORE - A Harford County man died on Saturday, three months after he was caught inside an exploding camper.

Robert Kellogg, 38, was inside a camper trailer on October 18, 2022 when it exploded and caught fire on Pulaski Highway in Joppa.

A passerby reported a large fire on the property of B&T Services.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office arrived and found Kellogg had severe burns and the camper had heavy fire throughout the 30-foot trailer between two buildings.

Kellogg told officers he was having problems with his heater and the trailer exploded.

Investigators found out that Kellogg was an employee of the company which had allowed him permission to park his camper on the property.

The fire was contained before it spread to other buildings.

Kellogg was taken to the hospital where he had more than 60 percent burns to his body.

Investigators found that Kellogg operated a forklift to move a 120-gallon propane tank from a garage on the property to his nearby trailer.

He then returned the forklift and went into his trailer.

About 75 minutes later, the trailer explodes, and Kellogg escapes the burning remains.

"I cannot emphasize enough that people should never tamper with their propane tanks or lines to the appliances in their home. Do not try to repair or modify valves, regulators, connectors, or tank parts. Propane cylinders have special components which keep them safe for use with grills and other propane appliances. An improperly connected tank or appliance can cause a gas leak. Licensed propane service technicians have the training to install, maintain, and repair your propane system and appliances," said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci.