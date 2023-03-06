Man dies after shooting in North Baltimore laundromat

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in a laundromat in North Baltimore last week, police said.

Officers responded at 7:42 a.m. Friday to the business at the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue for a reported shooting. They found the victim on the 500 block of East 30th Street with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Khiree Austin, was rushed to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said. He died later that day.

Investigators believe Austin was in the laundromat when an unidentified gunman entered the business and opened fire, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.