Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting in North Baltimore laundromat

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot in a laundromat in North Baltimore last week, police said. 

Officers responded at 7:42 a.m. Friday to the business at the 3000 block of Greenmount Avenue for a reported shooting. They found the victim on the 500 block of East 30th Street with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The man, identified as 20-year-old Khiree Austin, was rushed to a hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said. He died later that day. 

Investigators believe Austin was in the laundromat when an unidentified gunman entered the business and opened fire, police said.  

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.