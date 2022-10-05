Man dies in East Baltimore stabbing

BALTIMORE -- A man was stabbed to death in East Baltimore overnight, police said.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, where they found the 43-year-old man stabbed multiple times.

The man was hospitalized, where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been announced.

Another man was killed in a triple shooting in West Baltimore overnight.

Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.