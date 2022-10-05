Man dies in East Baltimore stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A man was stabbed to death in East Baltimore overnight, police said.
Officers responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 1400 block of North Central Avenue, where they found the 43-year-old man stabbed multiple times.
The man was hospitalized, where he died from his injuries, police said. No arrests have been announced.
Another man was killed in a triple shooting in West Baltimore overnight.
Anyone with information in the incident is asked to call police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.