Maryland News

Man killed in West Baltimore triple shooting

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed and two others were injured overnight in a shooting in West Baltimore, police said. 

Officers heard gunfire around 1:49 a.m. Wednesday and found a man shot multiple times in the 2800 block of Edmonson Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said two men, 22 and 24, walked into an area hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds. Investigators say they were shot on the same block. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 7:50 AM

