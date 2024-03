BALTIMORE - A man died from a shooting Monday evening in Southeast Baltimore.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to the 3100 block of Pulaski Highway where they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.