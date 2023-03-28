Watch CBS News
Man dies from shooting in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - A 29-year-old man was killed in a shooting Monday night in South Baltimore.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Eagle Street. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on March 27, 2023 / 11:29 PM

