Man dies from shooting in Northeast Baltimore

By Adam Thompson

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard where the man was found wounded by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police at the scene were told that a possible suspect entered a residence in the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. SWAT team entered the home but did not find a suspect or more victims.

Anyone with information should call police at  410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 8:47 PM EST

