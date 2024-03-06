Man dies from shooting in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard where the man was found wounded by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police at the scene were told that a possible suspect entered a residence in the 4000 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. SWAT team entered the home but did not find a suspect or more victims.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.