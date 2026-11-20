A 54-year-old man has died of his injuries after being assaulted in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood last month.

Nichols Monroe was found unconscious by officers who were called to the 2800 block of Chesterfield Avenue on Oct. 17 around 11 a.m. on a report of an aggravated assault.

Monroe was taken to a hospital suffering from critical injuries, according to a statement by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD). He was pronounced dead on Nov. 18, according to police.

Homicide detectives have now assumed control of the investigation. They are asking anyone with relevant information on the case to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.

The BPD has released a video of an individual it is seeking to identify in connection with the incident.