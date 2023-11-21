Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after shooting in Northwest Baltimore

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Tuesday morning news roundup: Nov. 21, 2023
Your Tuesday morning news roundup: Nov. 21, 2023 03:03

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Dukeland Street for a report of an unresponsive person, around 10:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.  

The victims body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100.  

First published on November 21, 2023 / 12:06 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.