Man dies after shooting in Northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Dukeland Street for a report of an unresponsive person, around 10:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.
When they arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.
The victims body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100.
