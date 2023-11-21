Man dies after shooting in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of North Dukeland Street for a report of an unresponsive person, around 10:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The victims body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact 410-396-2100.