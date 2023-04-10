Man dies after shooting, crash in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man died after he was shot multiple times in Southwest Baltimore Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 300 block of S. Beechfield Avenue, where they found a car crashed into a fence. The driver, a 40-year-old man, was found shot in the car.

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.