Man dies after reported assault in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was killed in an assault early Sunday morning in Northwest Baltimore, according to police.

Officers responded at 3:04 a.m. to a home on the 3700 block of Rosedale Street for a reported assault in progress, where police said they had to conduct a forced entry.

Inside the home was a man who was unresponsive, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear. No arrests have been announced.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.