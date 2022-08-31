Watch CBS News
Man dies after Edgewood house fire, officials say

BALTIMORE -- A 45-year-old man died after a fire at his Edgewater home Tuesday night, the Office of the State Fire Marshal said. 

Firefighters and paramedics responded around 10 p.m. to the 3400 block of Albantowne Way after a person reported they found a family friend collapsed in the hallway of their home. 

Officials said while paramedics performed life-saving procedures, firefighters noticed heat throughout the home, and then found an extinguished fire in the victim's bedroom. 

The cause of the fire and the cause of the man's death remain under investigation. The man's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. 

