Man dies after being struck by vehicle in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man died after being struck by a vehicle in South Baltimore Friday morning, police said.

Around 11:48 a.m., police responded to an incident on the 1600 block of Spruce Street involving a pedestrian that was hit by a car.

The victim, 52-year-old Doris Crawford, was immediately rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma by emergency medical services, where she was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

A preliminary investigation that the car involved in the accident was driving southbound on Pennington Avenue and attempting to turn left onto Spruce Street when it collided with Crawford, who was also heading southbound as she crossed the street.

The driver responsible for the accident remained at the scene and has been fully cooperating with the authorities.

The CRASH team will conduct further investigation of this incident.

If you or someone you know witnessed this incident, please contact CRASH Team investigators at 410-396-2606 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.