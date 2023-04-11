Man dies after being stabbed at home in North Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE - Police say a 44-year-old man died after he was stabbed at a home Monday evening in North Baltimore.
Officers responded around 5:20 p.m. to the home in the 1000 block of Dartmouth Road.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police arrested a 22-year-old acquaintance. Charges are pending, according to police.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.