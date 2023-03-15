73-year-old man dead after Towson SUV crash

BALTIMORE — A 73-year-old man died last week after a car accident in Towson, officials said Thursday.

Police said they responded to a crash in the 6500 block of Charles Street, around 8:30 p.m. on March 8.

Crash investigators determined that the driver, Ty Ararso, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, when he struck the center median and two trees. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team.