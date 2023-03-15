Watch CBS News
Local News

73-year-old man dead after Towson SUV crash

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A 73-year-old man died last week after a car accident in Towson, officials said Thursday.

Police said they responded to a crash in the 6500 block of Charles Street, around 8:30 p.m. on March 8.  

Crash investigators determined that the driver, Ty Ararso, was driving a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder, when he struck the center median and two trees.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Crash Team.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 4:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.