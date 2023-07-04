Man dead after stabbing in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Tuesday after a stabbing in South Baltimore.
Around 10:40 a.m. on July 4 officers responded to the 1600 block of McHenry Street for a reported shooting, police said.
When they arrived, they found the 53-year-old victim suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds to his chest.
Medics responded and took the man to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.