Man dead after stabbing in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead Tuesday after a stabbing in South Baltimore.

Around 10:40 a.m. on July 4 officers responded to the 1600 block of McHenry Street for a reported shooting, police said.

When they arrived, they found the 53-year-old victim suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds to his chest.

Medics responded and took the man to the University of Maryland Medical Center, Shock Trauma, where he was later pronounced dead.