Man dies after shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man was pronounced dead after a shooting in Northeast Baltimore Friday evening.

Police said that around 5:35 p.m. officers responded to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway to investigate a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2444.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.