Man dead after car crash in Glen Burnie

By Andrew Adeolu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man died after a car crash in Glen Burnie Sunday, Anne Arundel County Police said Monday. 

Officials arrived at the scene of East Ordinance Road at 10:20 am on November 19. 

An investigation revealed a Chevrolet Camaro was driving North on Route 10, when it sideswiped a 2012 Ford Explorer, swerved off the road, and crashed into a tree. 

The driver of the Camaro was identified as 59-year-old Brian Gibbs. 

Gibbs was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire officials.  

No injuries were reported by the driver and passenger of the Ford.  

This crash is still under investigation. 

First published on November 20, 2023 / 12:59 PM EST

