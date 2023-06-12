Watch CBS News
Man dead after being struck by car in Mt. Airy

BALTIMORE -- A man has succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mt. Airy last month, Howard County Police said.

Officers said that around 8:26 a.m. on May 31 a 2011 Honda Civil was traveling northbound in the 1200 block of Ridge Road when it struck 47-year-old Allen Dawson who was walking on the shoulder. 

Dawson was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries and was pronounced dead June 9.

The driver of the Honda, was not injured and remained at the scene.  

The investigation is ongoing. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 5:27 PM

