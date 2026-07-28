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Man cut at Baltimore grocery store

By Michelle Richardson

/ CBS Baltimore

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A man was cut at a local grocery store Tuesday morning.

According to Baltimore police, officers responded to the Giant Foods located at 601 E. 33rd Street at 9:10 a.m. for reports of a cutting.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 53-year-old man who had been cut with a sharp object. 

The suspect was a family member of the victim and was taken into custody on the scene. 

Both the suspect and the victim were taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

According to police, the victims' injuries are serious, but he is expected to survive.

Early investigation revealed that the two had been engaged in a verbal dispute that escalated into a physical altercation.

Charges are pending. 

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